Trump: China is 'absolutely' going to invade Taiwan with Biden in office

AP Photo/Ben Gray, File

Former president Donald Trump had harsh words for the Biden administration, warning that China will invade Taiwan following Biden’s failure to keep the situation in Ukraine under control.

Speaking in an interview on the “Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” the former U.S. president said that none of this would have happened under his watch. For four years, Trump managed to keep Russia at bay through a variety of measures to prevent Russia from exercising its ambitions.

“By the way, this never would have happened with us. Had I been in office, not even thinkable. This would never have happened,” Trump said. “But [Putin] says, you know, ‘I’m gonna declare a big portion of Ukraine independent,’ he used the word ‘independent,’ ‘and we’re gonna go out and we’re gonna go in and we’re gonna help keep peace.’ You gotta say that’s pretty savvy. And you know what the response was from Biden? There was no response. They didn’t have one for that.”

“No, it’s very sad. Very sad,” added Trump.

Trump’s interview came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine as “independent.” In response to Russia’s move, NATO announced it had placed more than 100 fighter jets on high alert and that other forces were being mobilized to protect NATO member states adjacent to Russia.

“I think [Putin] sees this opportunity,” Trump said in the interview. “I knew that he always wanted Ukraine. I used to talk to him about it. I said, ‘You can’t do it. You’re not gonna do it.’ But I could see that he wanted it. I used to ask him. We used to talk about it at length. I think nobody probably knows him better in terms of the discussions that we have or that we’re having this morning. So I knew him very well. I got to know him.

“I got to know President Xi. By the way, China is gonna be next. You know, China is gonna —,” continued Trump.

“You think they’re gonna go after Taiwan?” co-host Clay Travis interjected.

“Oh, absolutely,” Trump replied. “Not with me, they wouldn’t have.”

Asked if China would make a move on Taiwan under Biden, Trump replied, “Oh, yeah.”

“They’re waiting ’til after the Olympics,” Trump suggested, predicting that China could make a move soon.

“Now the Olympics ended, and look at your stopwatch, right? No, he wants that just like… It’s almost like twin sisters right here because you have one that wants Taiwan, I think, equally badly,” he said. “Somebody said, ‘Who wants it more?’ I think probably equally badly. But, no, Putin would have never done it, and Xi would have never done it. And also, North Korea has not acted up for four years.”