BREAKING: Trump classified documents case dismissed by judge

AP Photo/Steve Helber

The criminal case against Donald Trump for allegedly holding onto classified documents after leaving office has been dismissed by a Florida judge. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, found prosecution lead Special Counsel Jack Smith was unlawfully appointed to his role and did not have authority to bring the case forward, Reuters reports.

Judge Cannon's ruling comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision on July 1 which found former presidents have immunity from many actions taken while in office.

BREAKING: Judge Aileen Cannon has dismissed the criminal case against former President Donald Trump regarding classified documents. She cited a violation of the appointments clause in the appointment of Jack Smith as Special Counsel as the basis for her decision. pic.twitter.com/4xFOHrsrIE — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 15, 2024

The former president is set to be formally named the Republican Party's presidential nominee this week, days after an assassination attempt saw a bullet graze Trump's ear during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is also attempting to prosecute Trump on charges relating to the 2020 election and January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, though the former president's legal team has not yet presented a similar defence in that case.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said “this dismissal of the Lawless Indictment in Florida should be just the first step, followed quickly by the dismissal of ALL the Witch Hunts.”

As we move forward in Uniting our Nation after the horrific events on Saturday, this dismissal of the Lawless Indictment in Florida should be just the first step, followed quickly by the dismissal of ALL the Witch Hunts — The January 6th Hoax in Washington, D.C., the Manhattan… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 15, 2024

“The Democrat Justice Department coordinated ALL of these Political Attacks, which are an Election Interference conspiracy against Joe Biden’s Political Opponent, ME. Let us come together to END all Weaponization of our Justice System, and Make America Great Again!” Trump's post continued.

In the recent Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity, Justice Clarence Thomas' opinion appeared to have bolstered Trump's defence, questioning the legality of Smith's appointment in the documents case.

FAILED ASSASSINATION: Shots fired at Donald Trump!



More to come. pic.twitter.com/vvatsIOl4V — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 13, 2024

The former president, along with two other staffers, were also charged with obstructing the documents case. Trump's lawyers say the appointment was a violation of the Constitution, arguing that Smith's office was not created by Congress and his position as special counsel was not confirmed by the Senate.

Trump is expected to announce his pick for vice president on Monday evening as the Republican National Convention gets underway in Wisconsin.