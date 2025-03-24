Trump cuts $175M from UPenn for continuing to accommodate 'transwoman' swimmer

We all know that tuition at U.S. major colleges can be very expensive. But how does US$175 million grab you?

That’s what the tuition is, so to speak, for one particular student at the University of Pennsylvania. But here’s the rub: instead of UPenn receiving US$175 million, the university is losing that money. And it is all due to UPenn clinging tenaciously to wokeism and transanity.

By way of explanation, the Trump administration paused US$175 million worth of federal funding to the University of Pennsylvania. The reason? UPenn continues to violate President Trump’s executive order that forbids so-called “transwomen” — i.e., men pretending to be women — competing against real women in female sports.

The president signed that order last month. It is entitled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports”. We think the language is crystal clear. That is, if you are dude with your twig and berries still attached, you can’t compete with the chicks.

But apparently the eggheads at UPenn are having profound trouble comprehending this executive order. Or maybe they decided to double dog dare Trump, telling the president that UPenn is committed to transanity.

Well, it’s never a good idea to play chicken with President Trump. That’s because the dean at UPenn was pedaling a tricycle with training wheels while Trump was behind the wheel of a Hummer — and we mean an old-school Hummer, not that EV abomination General Motors is selling today. And the consequence was an economic kick in the gonads.

The question arises: was it worth it?

You see, apparently, there is another transgender on the UPenn female swim team, a la Liar — we mean — Lia Thomas. And because he’s still there, well, some US$175 million in funding is not.

UPenn first made headlines for all the wrong reasons during the 2022 swim season when Thomas, a man who pretends to be a woman, was put on the university’s female varsity swim team. Predictably, he went on to win a national championship title in the women’s 500-yard freestyle.

By the way, if there is no inherent biological advantage when it comes to transgender athletes, can someone kindly explain why it is that it’s always always always transwomen — i.e., biological men — who make the female squad and set records in the process, but it’s never never never the other way around — i.e., transmen, a.k.a., biological women, making the male team? Isn’t that odd?

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a university spokesman said UPenn has not received any "official notification" of the funding pause and added that the university was and is in "full compliance" with NCAA and Ivy League policies.

Really? Then why is there a franken-femme still in the pool with the real females?

Seeking further clarity, we reached out to Ron Ozio who heads up the media relations department at the University of Pennsylvania. Here were our three questions:

If those funds are indeed going to be withheld, will the university inform the transgender that he can no longer compete on the women's swim team in order to retain funding? In the big picture, I am curious why your university would allow biological males to compete against real women in the first place? With certain exceptions (i.e., equestrian, auto racing) athletes have always been separated by sex given the inherent physical/biological advantages males have over females. Why would the University of Pennsylvania tolerate an unlevel and unfair playing field when it comes to male and female competitors?

And the response? Radio silence. Why would that be? Then again, a US$175 million haircut is very significant indeed. Maybe there are already staffing cuts at the University of Pennsylvania? Maybe Mr. Ozio has already been put out to pasture. If so, my sincere sympathies.

By the way, as harsh as that financial penalty is, it could’ve been much worse given that UPenn’s total federal funding is around US$1 billion. Perhaps there are more penalties to come in the future?

But really, it will be interesting to see if this woke institution will carry on with business as usual despite economic penalization. All in the name of the unholy trinity of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Put another way, is UPenn really going to die on this hill? Will this institution continue to go to bat for a gender-bending grifter who wants to compete on the women’s team because this loser can’t make the male team?

If so, the administration better seek out other channels of funding other than the U.S. taxpayer who no longer has much tolerance for misogyny being tolerated in the swimming pool.