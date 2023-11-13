Trump plans mass detention of undocumented immigrants if elected president

This ambitious deportation plan targets not only the nearly four million migrants who have entered the U.S. since President Joe Biden assumed office in 2021 but also those who have been residing in the country for many years, as reported by the New York Post.

The former President's aggressive stance on immigration would see the revival of several policies from his first term, such as restrictions on entry from specific Muslim-majority nations, and the implementation of new measures to expedite the deportation process.

According to insiders, the former leader, now 77, plans to enlist local law enforcement and National Guard units volunteered by states with Republican leadership to assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in apprehending undocumented individuals.

Under this plan, migrants would be directed to newly constructed, large-scale detention centers designed to alleviate the burden on existing ICE facilities expected to reach maximum capacity.

In the event that Congress does not authorize funding for this extensive operation, the strategy includes reallocating funds from the Pentagon, similar to the approach taken for the border wall during the first term.

The Biden-Harris campaign released a statement criticizing the alleged immigration policies, describing them as "extreme, racist, and cruel," arguing they are "meant to stoke fear and divide us, betting a scared nation is how he wins this election."