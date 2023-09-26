Trump pledges to investigate 'lamestream media' for dishonest coverage

AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.

Trump has pledged to investigate MSNBC and NBC News if he secures a second term in office.

“They are almost all dishonest and corrupt, but Comcast, with its one-side and vicious coverage by NBC NEWS, and in particular MSNBC, often and correctly referred to as MSDNC (Democrat National Committee!), should be investigated for its ‘Country Threatening Treason,’” Trump wrote on social media platform Truth Social.

The former president added that the networks have incessantly pushed the Russian collusion hoax, stating that it's a "big campaign contribution" to the Democrats.

“Their endless coverage of the now fully debunked SCAM known as Russia, Russia, Russia, and much else, is one big Campaign Contribution to the Radical Left Democrat Party,” he noted.

Labeling left-wing media as a “true threat to Democracy” and “THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”

Trump added, “I say up front, openly, and proudly, that when I WIN the Presidency of the United States, they and others of the LameStream Media will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage.”

As noted earlier this week, Trump has surged past Biden with a near ten point lead in a hypothetical 2024 matchup according to a Washington Post/ABC News poll.

“Heads are EXPLODING at the Jeff Bezos Amazon Washington Post, as President Trump now leads Biden nationally by 10,” senior Trump adviser Jason Miller wrote on X.