Trump's America first early whirlwind magnifies Trudeau Liberals' incompetence

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra contrasted Donald Trump's common sense, America first policies with Justin Trudeau's bizarre emphasis on woke social justice issues.

President Trump announced earlier this week that he has ordered the preparation of a 30,000-person detention facility at Guantanamo Bay to hold some of the most violent and dangerous illegal aliens in the United States.

"Trump is doing 10 dramatic things like that every day, it's unbelievable. He's a man of action, and he's a businessman at heart," said Ezra.

"What young man wouldn't find that inspiring? More inspiring than Trudeau's weird male feminism or Mark Carney's blabbering about how we need a carbon budget or whatever buzzword he's using now to describe how we have to pay taxes to change the weather," he added.

Mark Carney blames Canadians for not understanding the "positive impacts" of the carbon tax, saying this has made it a "divisive issue" and accuses Pierre Poilievre of spreading "misinformation and lies" about the Liberals' flagship policy.https://t.co/Dex0gKlx3T pic.twitter.com/BxBqAazyrn — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 31, 2025

Ezra also described why Conservative figures like Jordan Peterson, who preach about the importance of masculinity and responsibility, are gaining popularity.

"Western civilization has been emasculated," he said. "That's why people like Jordan Peterson are successful. They're reminding young men about the virtues and responsibilities of being manly."

Meanwhile, the Trudeau Liberals have implemented Canada's first "black justice strategy," at a cost of $312.4 million for taxpayers.

Justice Minister Arif Virani described it as "a cross-governmental approach to addressing the overrepresentation of Black people in the criminal justice system, including as victims of crime."

President Trump announced that he will be imposing 25% tariffs — a number that could rise — on all Canadian goods beginning February 1st. The measure is in response to Canada's porous border security and what President Trump has called "unfair" trade deals.

Justin Trudeau declared that Canada is ready with an array of retaliatory economic measures should President Trump move forward with the tariffs.