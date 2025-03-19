🔴 Trump slams Poilievre, Carney looks abroad, Rogan backs Canada | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

Today, we're looking at President Trump's comments slamming Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and suggesting it would actually be easier for him to deal with a Liberal prime minister.

Plus, Mark Carney continues looking abroad for Canada to diversify its trade partners as tensions with the United States continue to intensify.

And finally, popular podcast host Joe Rogan recently came out in support of Canada and against increasing anti-Canadian sentiment in America as President Trump pushes to add Canada as his country's 51st state.

