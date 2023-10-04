Trump suggests he might be open to taking the position of House Speaker

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump indicated to journalists that he might consider the role of House Speaker following the recent ousting of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Trump, currently leading in the polls for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race, was questioned about the possibility of succeeding McCarthy while outside the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, where he faces a civil fraud trial, Fox News reported.

“A lot of people have been calling me about becoming speaker,” Trump said. “All I can say is we’ll do whatever’s best for the country and for the Republican Party.”

On Tuesday, the House decided to relieve McCarthy of his duties as speaker, a position he occupied since January, with a vote of 216-210. The decision was influenced by eight Republicans aligning with Democrats due to their dissatisfaction with McCarthy's leadership. Those Republicans include Matt Gaetz (FL), Andy Biggs (AZ), Ken Buck (CO), Eli Crane (AZ), Bob Good (VA), Matt Rosendale (MT), Tim Burchett (TN), and Nancy Mace (SC).

In the interim, Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) has taken on the role of Speaker, as discussions continue about the next permanent holder of the title. A simple majority will determine the outcome.

“If I can help them during the process, I would do it,” Trump added. “But we have some great people in the Republican Party who would do a great job as speaker.”

“My sole focus is being president and, quite honestly, with actually making America great again,” Trump said. “Because we are living in a country in decline. This is a country that is failing badly. We’re not respected in the world, interest rates are through the roof, taxes are through the roof, inflation is horrible.”

Ever since the GOP reclaimed the House in the 2022 midterm elections, Trump's name has been floated among House Republicans for the role of Speaker.

Following McCarthy's ousting, Trump informed Fox News anchor Sean Hannity that several Republican House members have initiated efforts to persuade him to consider the Speaker position.

While Trump had earlier expressed a lack of interest in the role, he conveyed to Hannity that he "might be open to helping the Republican Party, at least in the short term, if necessary," even as he continues his presidential campaign.

Several GOP representatives, including Troy Nehls from Texas, Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia, and Greg Steube from Florida, have expressed their backing for Trump as Speaker.

Kevin McCarthy will NOT be running again as Speaker.



I nominate Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the House. — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) October 3, 2023