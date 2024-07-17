'Press finally got what they've been calling for': Clown-clad Trump supporter on shooting

Rebel News spoke with 'Consternation the Clown' while reporting from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

While reporting in front of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, I saw a friendly clown with a pretty interesting motor bike. 

I asked him a few questions and he commented on the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump and what it means for America.

Speaking about the shooting at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the man said, "How did he end up on that roof? What were all the steps in his life? What were his parents teaching him? Because that's where it starts."

We also spoke about how the mainstream media has been demonizing the right for a long time now. "Well the press finally got what they've been calling for for years," he said.

The clown came prepared with pacifiers for left-wing protesters who came to protest the convention and even prepared an adult diaper for Biden if he shows up. The man had several comic books that he says he gives out to children to encourage them to pursue reading.

He also said that his primary concern is world peace and that Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan in his view is an act of treason. While discussing the attempted assassination of Trump, the clown expressed disbelief that the 20-year-old man was able to get on a rooftop so close to the former president.

