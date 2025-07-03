Trump touts 'remigration' as illegal immigration to U.S. plummets

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed President Trump's 'remigration' efforts as the mass deportation of illegal immigrants continues under his administration.

The president's plan to deport millions of illegal immigrants who entered the U.S. during the Biden administration is taking shape with the proposed establishment of an "Office of Remigration" to streamline the repatriation of migrants to their countries of origin. President Trump has been promoting the term 'remigration' since his 2015 campaign.

"Biden could have closed the border in a moment, but it was a deliberate decision and a deliberate strategy by the Democrats to bring in literally millions of illegals to turn the country against itself," said Ezra.

The number of illegal immigrants being released into the country by U.S. authorities has sharply declined under the Trump administration: "In May 2025, the U.S. Border Patrol released 0 illegal aliens into our country—a staggering drop from more than 62,000 that USBP was forced to release along the southwest border in May 2024," reads a statement from the agency.

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests have more than doubled since President Trump took office, with several detention facilities at maximum capacity by March 2025. Over 350 deportation flights have occurred since January, with deportees sent to countries like El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. For instance, 238 Venezuelans — reportedly part of the Tren de Aragua criminal organization — were deported to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center in March 2025.

Despite the surge in arrests and deportations, the pace remains below the 3,000 daily arrests needed to meet President Trump’s goal of deporting 1 million immigrants annually.