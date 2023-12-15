Trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth files human rights complaint against fellow school board trustees

The TV doc-turned- Ottawa Carleton District School Board trustee is facing a new code of conduct investigation, her second since joining the school board in November 2022, to be heard prior to Christmas.

Kaplan-Myrth states in her complaint to the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario that the board failed to address what she describes as targeted antisemitic attacks at her.

Nili Kaplan-Myrth faces 2nd Code of Conduct complaint to be heard just before Xmas refuses to resign & launches costly complaint w/Human Rights Tribunal - OCDSB advised her to stop commenting on social media



Should the province take over this school board?https://t.co/4fXEh00vuQ — Rowan Thee Stallion 🏇 (@canmericanized) December 15, 2023

According to the Ottawa Citizen, which obtained a copy of Kaplan-Myrth's complaint, the controversial trustee alleges "she was threatened, harassed, and physically assaulted by third parties for being Jewish."

Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustee gets heckled at the meeting to bring back the mask mandates for kids. #mask #MasksDontWork pic.twitter.com/nnjSX5G0uJ — Bruce Jenner MD, PhD (@YouRweeToddid) November 24, 2022

Kaplan-Myrth claims her fellow members of the board “dismissed the gravity of the situation and subjected her to differential treatment" and "dismissed the antisemitic incidents because they failed to view antisemitism as a serious issue requiring protection.”

Kaplan-Myrth gained notoriety during COVID-19 for being an enthusiastic pro-masker who participated in remote television appearances while wearing a mask alone in her medical office.

Parents fighting back against mask mandates from trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth:



“we will not comply with a mask mandate and there’s nothing you can do about it, if you think this form of child abuse is acceptable then you need mental help, we will not be forced into your mask cult” pic.twitter.com/HnH9bKZonR — Fepke (@rhgfdrth) November 24, 2022

Kaplan-Myrth's first code of conduct complaint related to attempts to bully a black member of the school board into voting for a reinstated mask mandate for students by claiming the opposition to masks is led by white supremacists.

To persuade trustee Donna Dickson (who is black) to vote for the mask mandate last year, Nili Kaplan-Myrth allegedly told her that those opposed to it included white supremacists, and hence she should abstain. She followed up by saying “don’t talk to me about equity then.” https://t.co/jTROrvKQa6 pic.twitter.com/HupXjibCTR — Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) September 11, 2023

WATCH:



Wild-eyed mask fanatic OCDSB Trustee, Nili Kaplan-Myrth is accused of misconduct faces a special meeting and yells out of turn in her N95 causing a recess.



She is found not guilty with 7 voting in favour that she was in breach, 0 against. pic.twitter.com/ga0I0CzZ9a — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 12, 2023

The details of the new code of conduct investigation against the mask-obsessed hypochondriac are not yet known.

Kaplan-Myrth is deeply unpopular with OCDSB parents. She silenced parents in person at a board meeting, cutting the mic to a parent who came to express his discontent over gender policies.

UNITY: Upset parents & guardians chant “Shame” and “Nili you’re a fraud” in opposition to Ottawa public school board trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth’s controversial motion to impose an illegal and coercive mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/6ucS7aYlN8 — Ken Winsor (@nlmedia11) November 23, 2022

