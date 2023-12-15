Trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth files human rights complaint against fellow school board trustees

According to the Ottawa Citizen, which obtained a copy of Kaplan-Myrth's complaint, the controversial trustee alleges 'she was threatened, harassed, and physically assaulted by third parties for being Jewish.'

The TV doc-turned- Ottawa Carleton District School Board trustee is facing a new code of conduct investigation, her second since joining the school board in November 2022, to be heard prior to Christmas.

Kaplan-Myrth states in her complaint to the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario that the board failed to address what she describes as targeted antisemitic attacks at her.

Kaplan-Myrth claims her fellow members of the board “dismissed the gravity of the situation and subjected her to differential treatment" and "dismissed the antisemitic incidents because they failed to view antisemitism as a serious issue requiring protection.”

Kaplan-Myrth gained notoriety during COVID-19 for being an enthusiastic pro-masker who participated in remote television appearances while wearing a mask alone in her medical office.

Kaplan-Myrth's first code of conduct complaint related to attempts to bully a black member of the school board into voting for a reinstated mask mandate for students by claiming the opposition to masks is led by white supremacists.

The details of the new code of conduct investigation against the mask-obsessed hypochondriac are not yet known.

Kaplan-Myrth is deeply unpopular with OCDSB parents. She silenced parents in person at a board meeting, cutting the mic to a parent who came to express his discontent over gender policies.

Kaplan-Myrth is deeply unpopular with OCDSB parents.

