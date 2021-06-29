Tucker Carlson accuses Biden administration of using NSA to spy on him

AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

In an explosive claim, Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused the Biden administration of spying on his show through the National Security Agency by monitoring his texts and emails, in an apparent attempt to remove his show from the air.

“Yesterday we heard from a whistleblower within the U.S. government who reached out to warn us that the NSA, the National Security Agency, is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air,” Carlson said on Monday on his show, Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“The Biden administration is signaling a very real change to actual federal policy,” Carlson continued. “The War on Terror, now ongoing for 20 years, has pivoted in its aims. The War on Terror is now being waged on American citizens, opponents of the regime. We saw this on display on January 6.”

“We told you a couple of weeks ago, based on the language in publicly available indictments, that the FBI clearly had foreknowledge of the riot at the Capitol that day, and the agents we spoke to this weekend confirmed that is true: ‘The FBI had sources in that crowd — confidential sources, snitches,” he added. “That’s 100% certain.”

SHOCKING: @TuckerCarlson just said a whistleblower has approached him to inform that the NSA is monitoring his "electronic communications" with intentions of leaking them in an attempt to take his show off the air pic.twitter.com/VelyY6Zb0M — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 29, 2021

“Now that’s a shocking claim and ordinarily we’d be skeptical of it; it’s illegal for the NSA to spy on American citizens,” he stated. “It’s a crime. It’s not a third world country. Things like that should not happen in America. But unfortunately they do happen, and in this case they did happen. The whistleblower, who is in a position to know, repeated back to us information about a story that we are working on that could have only come directly from my texts and emails. There’s no other possible source for that information, period.”

“The NSA captured that information without our knowledge and did it for political reasons,” Carlson asserted. “The Biden administration is spying on us. We have confirmed that. This morning we filed a FOIA request — Freedom of Information Act request — asking for all information that the NSA and other agencies have gathered about this show. We did it mostly as a formality. We’ve also contacted the press office of both NSA and the FBI.”

“We don’t expect to hear much back,” Carlson said. “That’s the way that usually goes. Only Congress can force transparency on the intelligence agencies and they should do that immediately. Spying on opposition journalists is incompatible with democracy. If they are doing it to us, and again they are definitely doing it to us, they are almost certainly doing it to others. This is scary and we need to stop it right away.”