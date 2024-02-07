Tucker Carlson could face EU sanctions for interviewing Vladimir Putin

AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File and Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Tucker Carlson could be facing sanctions from the European Union following his interview of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speculation comes as Carlson was in Moscow earlier this week, teasing an as-of-yet unreleased discussion.

According to a report from Newsweek, current and former members of the European Parliament are interested in exploring potentially sanctioning the former Fox News host.

Former Belgian prime minister and current MEP Guy Verhofstad told the outlet "As Putin is a war criminal and the EU sanctions all who assist him in that effort, it seems logical that the External Action Service examine his case as well."

Verhofstadt also said Carlson was not only "a mouthpiece" of the current Russian president, but also former U.S. president Donald Trump. He also suggested the EU should explore a travel ban of Carlson.

Tucker Carlson is surely on the path to being labelled a propagandist for the Russian regime.



If he enables disinformation for Putin, the EU should explore a travel ban ! pic.twitter.com/RKwEtvg0pR — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) February 5, 2024

Newsweek detailed the way the EU could act against the American:

The EU's External Action Service (EAS) is the bloc's diplomatic arm, responsible for foreign policy. For an individual to be added to the EU's sanctions list, evidence must be presented to the EAS for review. If deemed sufficient, the EAS can then present the case to the European Council—the body made up of EU national leaders—which takes the final decision on whether to impose sanctions.

Estonian MEP Urmas Paet said that instead of talking with Carlson, the Russian president should be talking to the International Criminal Court, where he has been accused of genocide and war crimes.

"Carlson wants to give a platform to someone accused of crimes of genocide – that's wrong. If Putin has something to say, he should say it to the ICC. At the same time, Carlson is not a real journalist, as he clearly expressed his sympathy for the Russian regime and Putin and constantly humiliated Ukraine who were victims of Russian aggression," he said, as reported by European Pravda.

"So, for such propaganda of the criminal regime, you can get on the sanctions list. This applies, first of all, to the ban on entry to EU countries," added Paet, who previously served as Estonia's foreign minister.

Why I'm interviewing Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/hqvXUZqvHX — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 6, 2024

In a video published to X, Carlson admitted "there are risks to conducting an interview like this, obviously," before explaining the motivations for interviewing with the Russian leader. "Most Americans have no idea why Putin invaded Ukraine or what his goals are now." he said.

News of potential sanctions were "disturbing," noted Elon Musk on X, the social media platform Carlson has been posting videos to since his ouster from Fox News and prior to launching his Tucker Carlson Network.

"One may agree with Tucker or not, but he is a major American journalist and such an action would greatly offend the American public," Musk added.

If true, this would be disturbing indeed.



One may agree with Tucker or not, but he is a major American journalist and such an action would greatly offend the American public. https://t.co/IYqOzfWHf9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2024

Previously, Carlson said he tried to interview Putin while employed at Fox News, even asserting the National Security Agency spied on him for doing so. It was later confirmed that Carlson's name was "unmasked" per an unnamed official's request while the interview was being arranged.

The host said he went public with those allegations at the advice of a U.S. senator, who advised he reveal this information on the air in 2021.

"So I did and I felt like kind of a lunatic," Carlson told Glenn Beck, Newsweek previously reported. "You don't want to go on TV... I mean would you want to go on the air and say, 'They're spying on me?' No, you sound like a nutcase. But I didn't feel like I had a choice."

It's anticipated Carlson's interview with Putin could be released this week.