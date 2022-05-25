Tucker Carlson hammers 'unfit' Biden for divisive call for gun control following Texas shooting

AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ripped into Joe Biden following a speech he made within hours of the Uvalde, TX shooting, using the tragedy to signal Democrat talking points.

During his speech, Biden claimed that the shooting could have been prevented if he had been listened to when he called for a ban on assault weapons.

“I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. And don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage,” Biden said, adding that America has to “stand up to the gun lobby” and enact “common sense gun laws.”

Carlson blasted Biden’s remarks, describing the president as "frail, confused, bitterly partisan, desecrating the lives of recently murdered children with tired talking points of the Democratic Party.”

“Dividing the country in a moment of deep pain rather than uniting,” Carlson added, “His voice rising, amplified only as he repeats the talking points he repeated for only 35 years in the United States Senate. Partisan politics being the only thing that animates him. Unfit for leadership of this country.”

Carlson went on to lament how impactful different Biden’s speech could have been if he refrained from making it political, “What a moment this would’ve been if he had stopped a sentence in and said ‘we’re gonna pray for these families and let’s let this marinate for a minute. Let’s stand respectfully before a tragedy.’ And Joe Biden has lived tragedy so he can say that with some credibility. He moved immediately into some DNC rant of a cue card. That’s the president?”

Tucker Carlson Reacting To Biden's Speech Tonight



"The POTUS, frail, confused, bitterly partisan, desecrating the memory of recently murdered children with tired talking points of the Democratic Party, dividing the country in a moment of deep pain rather than uniting." pic.twitter.com/KPq6rEs8Gc — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 25, 2022

Speaking on “The Ingraham Angle,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham also blasted Biden for exploiting the massacre for political gain.

“He spoke tonight because politics is selfish,” Ingraham said, “Because in today’s twisted world, it’s considered perfectly appropriate to exploit the massacre of innocent little kids in order to try to turn around your own sagging poll members.

Within minutes of the tragedy, political pundits and anti-Second Amendment actors took to social media to play politics.

MSNBC host Ari Melber had a gun control activist on his show to push his agenda.