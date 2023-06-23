Tucker Carlson: Media biases against RFK Jr. signals apprehension over Biden’s single term

AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

Former Fox News anchor, Tucker Carlson, voiced on Thursday his belief that the media's concerted efforts to muffle the voice of Democratic presidential aspirant Robert F. Kennedy Jr., demonstrates a looming fear about his potential to limit President Joe Biden to a single term.

In his sixth Twitter engagement, Carlson tackled the media's historical treatment of President John F. Kennedy's nephew. Arguing that Kennedy, known for his penchant for conspiracy theories - particularly around vaccines, has been subjected to a media scrutiny that surpasses even what ex-President Donald Trump faced during his presidential campaign.

“There’s never been a candidate for president the media hated more than Robert F. Kennedy Jr,” Carlson said. “You thought that title belonged to Donald Trump. Of course, it must, but go check the coverage. Trump got a gentle scalp massage by comparison when he announced.”

He further contrasted the media reception of Trump during his 2016 campaign announcement with the reaction to Kennedy's 2024 bid. Carlson highlighted how the New York Times, in 2015, waited until the 17th paragraph of the story to criticize Trump. However, in the case of Kennedy, the publication didn't hold back, striking immediately with the line, “Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a presidential campaign on Wednesday built on re-litigating Covid-19 shutdowns and shaking Americans’ faith in science.”

“‘Shaking Americans’ faith in science,'” Carlson repeated in a quote from the article. Commenting on this portrayal, Carlson said, “Imagine if you were an ordinary New York Times subscriber reading that over coffee in your pre-war, rent-controlled duplex on Columbus Avenue. You’d think Bobby Kennedy just declared war on the Enlightenment. ‘My fellow Americans, I have come to shake your faith in science. Join me as I drag our nation back to the Medieval period.’ You’d be appalled.”

In the aftermath of his campaign announcement, despite making startling claims, Kennedy has seen a 20% surge in poll numbers. Just last week, he stunned Newsmax host Greta Van Susteren by asserting that both China and the US were working on race-based biological weapons. He further claimed that his uncle's assassination was orchestrated by the CIA, hinting that he may need to tread cautiously to avoid a similar fate.

