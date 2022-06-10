'In fact, it's deranged, and we're not playing along,' Tucker Carlson slams Jan. 6 Select Committee hearings

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Fox News was the only channel not to show a live broadcast of the first public trial of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Jan. 6 Select Committee, opting instead to air Tucker Carlson, who slammed the mainstream media for feeding the narrative.

Carlson boasted that Fox News is the only American news channel “that will not be carrying their propaganda live.”

While viewers could switch to Fox Business, CNBC, CNN, or any number of other channels, including terrestrial channels like ABC and CBS to tune into the broadcast, viewers of Fox News were treated instead to Tucker Carlson’s dissection of the proceedings, which he dubbed “propaganda.”

As detailed by Carlson, the live broadcast was nothing more than a distraction for more pressing issues that affect everyday Americans, such as high gas prices, the supply chain shortage, and the impending recession. Furthermore, the United States edges closer and closer to nuclear war with Russia due to the West’s insistence on engaging in the war effort in Ukraine.

“The other networks can't be bothered to cover any of that tonight. Instead, they've interrupted their regularly scheduled programming to bring you yet another extended primetime harangue from Nancy Pelosi and Liz Cheney, about Donald Trump and Q anon,” Carlson said. “The whole thing is insulting. In fact, it's deranged and we're not playing along.”

“This is the only hour on an American news channel that will not be carrying their propaganda live,” Carlson added. “They are lying and we are not going to help them do it. What we will do, instead, is to try to tell you the truth. We've attempted to do that since the day this happened. We hated seeing vandalism at the US Capitol a year and a half ago, and we said so at the time. But we did not think it was an insurrection. Because it was not an insurrection. It was not even close to an insurrection.”

As detailed by Carlson, the only person to be shot to death in the riot was Ashli Babbitt.

“She was a 36-year-old military veteran called Ashli Babbitt. Babbitt was just over five feet tall, she was unarmed. She posed no conceivable threat to anyone. But Capitol Hill police shot her in the neck and never explained why that was justified,” Carlson stated. “Those are the facts of January 6.”

