Tulsi Gabbard hammers VP Kamala Harris over 'embarrassing' remarks in Munich

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Former presidential candidate and Democrat representative Tulsi Gabbard mocked Vice President Kamala Harris for her “embarrassing” remarks during her recent trip to Munich, Germany where she addressed her European counterparts and the press about the United States’ position on the Russia-Ukraine situation.

Speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday, Gabbard shared her reaction to the VP’s efforts regarding Russia’s potential decision to invade its neighbour.

“My gosh, this is embarrassing. It’s hard to keep track of all of those jumbles of words. And it’s clear she was sent there to be the voice of the United States as a purely political calculation,” Gabbard said.

“You and I both know she has no foreign policy background, no foreign policy understanding. She has no concept of the cost of war, nor does she have the temperament necessary to be the voice of the United States on the global stage. So, it is embarrassing to see this play out,” Gabbard added.

The former representative from Hawaii slammed Harris for her confusing message of deterrence and sanctions.

“How do you deter someone by punishing them before they do it? It’s very simple. This is kind of like grade school understanding where if you say I’m going to punish you before you do something, wouldn’t the kid say, ‘OK, fine. I might as well go ahead and do it anyway.’ This is not rocket science here,” Gabbard said.

“[The sanctions are] directed at institutions — in particular, financial institutions — and individuals, and it will exact absolute harm for the Russian economy and their government,” Harris said at her address in Munich.

Her remarks came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for the U.S. and its allies in Europe to impose immediate sanctions against Russia.

“We don’t need your sanctions after the bombardment will happen, and after our country will be fired at or after we will have no borders or after we will have no economy or parts of our country will be occupied,” Zelensky said at the security conference. “Why would we need those sanctions then?”

Gabbard, who has maintained a voice of reason amid calls to escalate the situation in Ukraine into a full-scale conflict between U.S.-backed NATO and Russia, warned that any conflict in the region would “go cyber.”

“A Russia-US/Ukraine conflict will quickly go cyber with mutual attacks on communication/information assets, which will blind both sides to the other’s plans, actions & intentions, increasing the likelihood of miscalculation & misunderstanding, thereby drastically increasing the…likelihood of the conflict going nuclear (accidentally or intentionally),” Gabbard said on Twitter.

“And what for? To supposedly protect a ‘democracy’ that really isn’t a democracy; to distract from domestic failures/show how tough Biden is. Biden can prevent war, but I fear he lacks the courage to do so,” she added.

Gabbard has previously directed her criticism at Harris. In January, she slammed Biden for picking Harris as his VP based on the colour of her skin, and not her qualifications. Harris cited it as an example of a disastrous approach to governance, suggesting that a racialized and gendered prerequisite to selecting the next Supreme Court justice would be similarly disastrous.