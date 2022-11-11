'Turbo charge the murg,' Biden struggles with teleprompter at COP27

AP Photo/Peter Dejong

U.S. President Joe Biden struggled with the teleprompter at his Friday appearance at the United Nations’ COP27 climate conference.

In remarks to the audience in Egypt, Biden pledged to do everything in his power to prevent the world from experiencing what he called “climate hell,” stating that “We’re not ignoring harbingers that are already here. So many disasters — the climate crisis is hitting hardest those countries and communities that have the fewest resources to respond and to recover.”

As he stumbled through his remarks, Biden was interrupted by an odd shrieking noise from somewhere in the audience. The display shocked and appalled viewers on social media who remarked upon how weird the whole thing was.

Biden said: “Our significant climee will turbo charge the murg! The inner! The, enter... excuse me... Terg-Turbo charge! The emerging gloga clean enerk, energy economy! I was reading their quote. Sorry!”

BIDEN in EGYPT:



“Our significant climee will turbo charge the murg! The inner! The, enter... excuse me... Terg-Turbo charge! The emerging gloga clean enerk, energy economy! I was reading their quote. Sorry!” pic.twitter.com/LkUynuMXWu — The First (@TheFirstonTV) November 11, 2022

Biden struggled throughout his speech to articulate his points before being briefly interrupted by an odd scream.

“I came into the presidency determined to be trans — to make the trans-reformative transformational changes that are needed. That America needs to make,” he said. “And we have to do for the rest of the world, to overcome decades of opposition and obstacles to progress on this issue alone. To re-establish the United States as a trustworthy committed global leader on climate.”

“As I stand here before you, we have taken enormous strides to achieve that —” Biden said as an odd noise interrupted him. He continued: “But I don’t stand here alone …”

Biden struggles with his remarks at the COP27 conference before he's bizarrely interrupted by some weird sounds. pic.twitter.com/RwlGSKDDGj — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 11, 2022

While attending the event, Biden apologized for former President Donald Trump’s stance on climate change and said sorry for withdrawing from the Paris climate accord.

“I apologize we ever pulled out of the agreement,” said the president, pledging to meet “the climate crisis with urgency and determination.”