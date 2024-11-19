Twice as many Canadians report financial hardship compared to last year: Nanos poll

A new survey from Nanos Research reveals that Canadians are twice as likely to report being financially worse off now than they were a year ago.

Conducted between November 4 and 6, 2024, with 1,010 respondents, the survey paints a bleak picture of the economic strain gripping the nation. The polling was commissioned on behalf of the Globe and Mail.

Key findings include:

24% of Canadians said their financial situation had worsened over the past year, compared to just 12% who reported being better off.

A staggering 64% said their financial situation remained unchanged but often cited difficulty managing rising costs.

These results echo the nation's broader economic struggles, with high interest rates, skyrocketing rents, and growing household debt weighing heavily on Canadians.

Further compounding the issue, Food Banks Canada reports that one in four Canadians are living below the poverty line, far exceeding the official estimate of 10% by Statistics Canada.

The discrepancy underscores the severity of financial hardship in a country where over 1.5 million people accessed food banks this year, a record-breaking figure.

Economic anxiety is reflected in the latest Nanos leadership preference poll, where Pierre Poilievre of the Conservative Party leads as the preferred prime minister at 35.5%, significantly ahead of Justin Trudeau at 21.3%.

Concerns over inflation, healthcare access, and affordability dominate the national discourse, with many Canadians expressing frustration over the Liberal government's inaction or incompetence on critical financial issues.

Read the report here.