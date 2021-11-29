BREAKING: Twitter founder Jack Dorsey steps down

Michael Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP, File

Twitter’s Jack Dorsey has stepped down as the company’s CEO effective immediately. He will be replaced by CTO Parag Agrawal. In his letter of resignation, Dorsey said he will remain on the company’s board of directors until “May-ish.”

Earlier Monday morning, Dorsey was rumoured to step down as the CEO of Twitter, according to CNBC’s David Faber, who cited “a number of different people familiar with the situation.”

Dorsey has been in charge of Twitter since 2015, retaking the reins of the company he founded in 2006 before being forced out in 2008.

During his tenure, Twitter has rolled out a number of new features, including a subscription-based service called Twitter Blue in recent weeks. Despite the relative popularity the company has enjoyed, Twitter has faced charges of censoring free speech and taking sides in the political debate — all of which Dorsey has had to contend with in numerous congressional inquiries.

According to The Verge, Twitter’s board of directors did not want Dorsey to run the company due to his full-time job as the CEO of Square, a Paypal alternative. However, after serving as interim CEO for several months, he eventually took a permanent position as the company CEO.

Dorsey faced an ouster from one of the company’s major investors, Elliott Management, who was concerned about his performance and Twitter’s growth in 2020. After reaching a deal with the firm, a board committee announced it would be formed to “evaluate the CEO succession plan.”

In addition to his work on Twitter, Dorsey has expressed more than a simple interest in decentralized technologies, including Bitcoin and Web3 — potentially pulling his attention away from the management of the social media platform.

On Monday, Dorsey announced his resignation in a letter to the public, shared, of course, on Twitter.

not sure anyone has heard but,



I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021