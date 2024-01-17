Twitter's new name 'X' sparks incredibly stupid controversy at the WEF in Davos

Attendees of the World Economic Forum arrived in Switzerland via their private aircraft and will remain there for the entire week under the leadership of globalist figure Klaus Schwabb.

Harvard Professor Naomi Oreskes, specializing in the History of Science, and Luciana Vaccaro, President of swissuniversities, expressed concerns about the perceived 'dangerous' and 'problematic' aspects of X, as reported by Modernity News.

Oreskes stated, "For a long time, I was on Twitter, And now it’s become such a toxic place that I’ve concluded it’s not a worthwhile place to spend time. And as you said, it is exhausting."

"So you do have to pick and choose, and you have to think about where the place is, where you can get your message across. But I am trying to figure out, I mean, I have given up on X. What a scary name that even is, right? And I don’t know what the alternative is right now," she continued.

Musk responded to Oreskes, writing, "Twitter is literally just a letter from the alphabet lmao."

Vaccaro asserted that the issue lies with the owner's policies, presumably alluding to Musk's commitment to upholding free speech on the platform.

X has sparked a really stupid controversy over its name at the WEF. The platform is apparently 'toxic' and the new name is 'scary.' pic.twitter.com/6zb4gbxbBH — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 17, 2024

"I think one day it will come, the moment of the code of conduct in this place… I think there will be a societal reflection on how information is brought," she declared.