Twitter's permanent ban policy under review ahead of Elon Musk takeover: Report

Twitter has long maintained a policy of permanently banning users who violate its terms of service repeatedly, sometimes permanently banning users immediately in lieu of providing them with warnings for violations involving so-called “misinformation,” and other spurious reasons beyond what is expected of the platform.

With Elon Musk set to acquire the company, Twitter is now reviewing the controversial policy, potentially to bring its content moderation to be more in line with the Tesla founder’s support for free speech.

According to the Financial Times, Twitter is assessing if there are other content moderation tools to replace its policy of permanent bans according to insiders who spoke to the publication.

Two insiders familiar with the situation told FT that any changes are unlikely to pave the way for a return of former President Donald Trump, who was banned following the January 6 Capitol riot in 2021 as the platform’s policy against inciting violence is not under review.

Twitter is reviewing instances where they believe the company may have overstepped its bounds by banning users for sharing misleading information and other similarly spurious offenses.

FT reports that the review began months ago and that it has yet not come to a conclusion but is under renewed focus following the platform’s decision to lock Kanye West’s account over an offensive post last week.

Elon Musk is set to buy Twitter for $44 billion, returning to his original deal with the platform, which he made in April following weeks of legal wrangling.

Under Musk’s governance, a self-described free speech absolutist, Twitter would likely relax much of its moderation policies and do away with permanent bans for minor infractions, such as misgendering other users, posting opinions contradictory to the mainstream media narrative, or cursing at others.

Musk has previously expressed his intention to unban former President Donald Trump.