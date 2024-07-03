Two-in-five new Canadians considering moving provinces or countries altogether

A recent poll suggests that the housing crisis has nearly 40 percent of the country's new immigrants considering a move to a new province, or a new country altogether.

The Angus Reid poll found that most who said they were considering a move were looking at heading to Alberta.

“In Toronto and Vancouver, the long-term risk [of a mass exodus of new immigrants] would be one of losing the workforce required to keep the city cores humming,” wrote Angus Reid in their notes.

A "new immigrant" is classified as someone who has been in Canada for 10 years or less.

“As more immigrants seek the Canadian dream from abroad, many who have arrived in recent years have discovered less of a dream and more of a nightmare,” they continue.

It's not just new immigrants that are looking to move for better housing costs. Among all Canadians, 28 percent said that costs are making them look elsewhere.

Among those considering relocating from their current province, 15 percent indicated they would move to the U.S., while 28 percent preferred a country other than the U.S.

The pollster discovered that 45 percent of those contemplating a change of address would remain within Canada. Among these individuals, 18 percent expressed interest in moving to Alberta, 10 percent to Atlantic Canada, 6 percent to B.C., 4 percent to Ontario, and 2 percent believed Saskatchewan or Quebec would be a better fit.