Two-tier policing driving Toronto's decline: Joe Warmington

Article by Rebel News staff.

Something has changed in Canada. A mix of cultural, political and institutional failures are quickly shaping a new world, leading to a lack of social cohesion and growing divides among communities.

In Toronto, where mass immigration has been most prevalent, these changes have been on display every weekend following the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack against Israel.

Since then, duelling pro- and anti-Israel protests have been taking place each weekend in the Bathurst and Sheppard area, in a predominantly Jewish part of the city.

The demonstrations are evidence that not all protests — and not all journalists — are equal in Canada.

On Thursday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Toronto Sun columnist Joe Warmington joined Ezra to discuss his what it's been like covering these rallies and how they've served as an example of the city's two-tier policing.

This unequal enforcement is akin to saying, “go get 'em, you can do anything you want,” Joe said, recalling a lack of enforcement after Jewish schools, synagogues and businesses have been targeted with vandalism and even gunfire.

While the police “have done a little better lately,” high-profile incidents are still occurring, he said.

The failure to act by Toronto police is sending the messages that “no one cares” and “we're fine with this,” Ezra said, noting the city was once nicknamed “Toronto the Good” but has transformed into “a place where we now accept a constant, throbbing antisemitic crimewave — and that's just normal now.”

“It's actually heartbreaking,” Ezra added.

Anti-Israel protesters get away with hitting journalists, while those on the pro-Israel side, like Rebel News reporter David Menzies or even Ezra himself, are met with fines or even arrests, Joe replied.

The crimewave “isn't over yet,” he continued. “I don't think people take it seriously, and you're right, they normalize it now.”