Two years and the best they could come up with is this?

Was it good for you? We speak of the new nickname and logo for the Washington Football Team. Aka, WFT, although more like WTF, if you catch our snowdrift…

Alas, the Redskins moniker and the Indian-head logo were permanently benched in 2020.

So, what has TWO years’ worth of rebranding foreplay resulted in? Well, Washington’s new nickname is the Commanders.

Golly, we can already hear screams of outrage from those loony leftists on campus who loathe the military-industrial complex…

As for the team’s new whiz-bang logo? Well, if you can imagine, after some 24 months of tinkering and blue-skying and conducting focus groups and marketing surveys, the end-result was… a stylized W? W for Washington, I guess. Or maybe W for “wimping out”.

Before I go on, is anyone out there offended by the letter W by any chance? Anyone? Ah, so far so good on the social justice snowflake front.

I’ll tell you one thing: I’m guessing the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are really pissed-off right now. Their logo is also a stylized W. Nobody likes copycats…

And again, to think that Washington’s Etch-a-Sketch W-logo took TWO WHOLE YEARS to develop? Then again, D.C. is home to a legion of bureaucrats who are underworked and overpaid.

And another thing: even if this franchise was forced to jettison its old Redskins nickname and logo, why did the club also have to deep-six its gorgeous uniforms? Talk about throwing the baby out with the bath water! Or, were the old uniforms somehow allegedly racist, too?

But the real tragedy is that this gross rebranding exercise was a fix for a problem that never existed.

Which is to say, back in 2016, none other than the Washington Post exclusively polled Native Americans regarding the name and logo of the Washington Redskins. Get this: more than 90% of these Indigenous respondents were not — we repeat, NOT — offended by the logo and nickname of this franchise.

By the way, it’s a modern-day miracle that the Post published those non-woke results given its editorial stance on such issues.

Bottom line: so much for that old saying, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Indeed, the Washington football franchise caved to PC-fuelled pressure to “fix” its branding. And the end-result is about as satisfying as a can of flat New Coke. Ditto for the Edmonton Eskimos, now Elks. Ditto for the Cleveland Indians, now Guardians.

Dumb nicknames and ghastly logos on those fronts, too.

As for the Braves, Blackhawks, and Chiefs… hey guys, don’t get too complacent. The rank-and-file members of the cancel culture mob are coming for you next. And their appetite is insatiable.