U.K. Home Secretary takes common sense approach on immigration, calls to strengthen British identity

U.K. Home Secretary Suella Braverman is taking a common sense approach to border control, shutting down criticism from open borders proponents in a direct push to strengthen Britain’s borders.

As much of western Europe struggles to cope with an ongoing influx of so-called economic migrants from developing countries and war-torn nations like Syria and Afghanistan, Liz Truss’ administration is marching to the beat of a different drum from its continental counterparts.

Speaking at the Conservative party conference on Tuesday, Braverman declared that one of her core missions as the country’s top national security official is to secure Britain’s borders.

Part of her stated goal is to institute policies that maintain Britain's economy and cultural identity, which risks erosion by so-called “multiculturalism,” which has demanded the embrace of cultures incompatible with British daily life.

Her remarks come as Muslim migrants commit daily mob attacks on Hindus throughout the country, and have become something of a fixture on social media as videos of the mass violence go viral.

“I backed Brexit because I wanted Britain to have control over our migration and to cut overall numbers,” Braverman said. “Brexit was meant to give us a say on how we determine our own migration policy. We should use our newfound control to deliver the kind of migration that grows our economy.”

In addition to clamping down on migration, Braverman stressed the importance of training up blue-collar workers from within the British population, instead of importing foreign labour.

“We need to end the abuse of the rules and we need to cut down on those numbers that aren’t meeting the needs of our economy,” she said. “And we mustn’t forget how to do things for ourselves. There is absolutely no reason why we can’t train up enough of our own [truck] drivers or butchers or fruit pickers. The way we build a high-skilled, high-wage economy is by encouraging business to invest in capital and domestic labor, not relying wholly on low-skilled foreign workers.”

Braverman fired back at critics who accused her policies of being “racist,” pointing out that her common sense approach to immigration are facts that need to be said out loud:

It’s not racist for anyone, ethnic minority or otherwise, to want to control our borders. It’s not bigoted to say that we have too many asylum seekers who are abusing the system. It’s not xenophobic to say mass and rapid migration places pressure on housing, public services, and community relations. I reject the Left’s argument that it is hypocritical for someone from an ethnic minority to tell these truths. My parents came here through legal and controlled migration. They spoke the language. They threw themselves into the community. They embraced British values. When they arrived, they signed up to be part of our shared project because the United Kingdom meant something distinct. Integration was part of the quid pro quo. Now that didn’t mean abandoning their heritage, but it did mean adopting British identity, an identity of which we should all be proud. This is the best place on Earth to come and live in, but I fear that we are losing sight of the core values and the culture that made it so. The unexamined drive towards multiculturalism as an end in itself combined with the corrosive aspects of identity politics has led us astray.

More than simply imparting words to a conservative audience, Braverman introduced a plan to control migration from France, from where thousands of migrants cross the English Channel. Braverman’s plan will ban any migrant who enters the country illegally from claiming asylum.

Furthermore, Braverman is moving ahead with her predecessor Priti Patel’s plans to deport migrants to Rwanda.