U.S. Consulate in Toronto hit by gunfire

No injuries were reported after police said a pair of men exited a white Honda CRV before firing shots at the downtown Toronto consulate in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The Canadian Press / Handout -Toronto Police Department

A heavy police presence was visible in downtown Toronto, where police say a suspect fired shots at the U.S. consulate in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Authorities say gunfire struck the building around 5:30 a.m. and follows similar instances of gunshots targeting synagogues in the city.

Speaking at a press conference, Toronto Police Deputy Chief Frank Barredo said two individuals got out of a white Honda CRV and fired what appeared to be a handgun at the consulate, located near University Avenue and Queen Street West.

The vehicle was last seen headed southbound on University, police added.

No injuries were reported, and as of now, the suspects remain unidentified.

“This cannot stand,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said after the attacks on synagogues and now the American consulate.

“As we have seen too many times, antisemitic incidents spike when international tensions rise. It is never acceptable to target the Jewish community.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also spoke about the incident on Tuesday, calling it an “absolutely unacceptable act of violence and intimidation aimed at our American friends and neighbours.”

The shooting at the U.S. consulate in Toronto comes just days after an explosion at an American embassy in Norway was reported.

Norwegian police said the blast in Oslo, which only caused minor damage, may have been an act of terrorism.

