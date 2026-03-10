U.S. Consulate shot up in Toronto. Now who would do that?

Early Tuesday morning, Torontonians woke up to news that there were several road closures in the downtown core. It had nothing to do with severe weather nor a massive accident. Rather, it was all about an apparent act of terrorism carried out against the U.S. Consulate.

Here’s the crux of the matter: Toronto police said someone discharged a firearm at the U.S. Consulate early Tuesday morning at approximately 4:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported and police have not provided any information on possible suspects. It is known that their vehicle was a white Honda CR-V.

When Rebel News visited the scene, there was a heavy police presence. Ditto at the Israeli Consulate about 2 km away.

Luckily it was just a few random gunshots that were shot at the U.S. Consulate as opposed to a “truck of peace” loaded with explosives. There were staffers inside but the caper was a fool’s errand for the gunmen as the windows at the U.S. Consulate are made out of bulletproof glass.

Disturbingly, this is part of an odious trend in the last few days. An Iranian boxing gym owned by an anti-regime activist was shot up in Thornhill as was a nearby synagogue in Thornhill and yet another synagogue in north Toronto.

Interestingly, Premier Doug Ford condemned the U.S. Consulate attack, calling it an “absolutely unacceptable act of violence and intimidation aimed at our American friends and neighbours.”

That’s kind of rich. Suddenly Ford deems the Americans to be our friends and neighbours? Golly, does that mean Kentucky bourbon and California wine will be returning to the LCBO? Doubt it. Elbows up and whatnot…

Furthermore, is Ford going to get the Ontario Provincial Police to investigate? The OPP and the RCMP have done nothing in terms of investigating synagogues and Jewish schools being shot at despite local politicians asking these police forces to get involved.

And golly, why is all this anti-American and anti-Jew and anti-Israel behaviour ramping up these days? Surely it has nothing to do with the war in Iran and the fact that more than 700 members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. are in Canada? Unbelievable.

And FYI: can we expect more carnage to come this Saturday? That’s when the vile Al-Quds Day march will take place. Al-Quds Day was invented by the original Ayatollah Khomeini back in 1979.

It is packaged as a day to show “solidarity” for the Palestinian people. But it’s really nothing more than an excuse to espouse hatred toward the state of Israel and Jews. It is a fake holiday on par with Kwanza and Festivus. And these Islamists plan to descend on the U.S. Consulate on Saturday.

What could possibly go wrong?