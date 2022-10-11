U.S. intel spokesman: Russia has shown no intention of using nukes, Lavrov open to diplomacy with the U.S.

AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

As the invasion of Ukraine intensified with the strikes against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure over the past couple of days, Group of Seven (G7) leaders have scheduled a call on Tuesday with the strikes on top of their agenda.

Putin described the targeted strikes as a retaliation for the explosion on the bridge connecting Crimea to Russia, which Moscow blames Ukraine for. On social media, Ukrainian government accounts celebrated the blast but fell short of claiming direct responsibility. At least 23 people were killed in Russia’s retaliatory strikes on Monday.

G7 leaders say they intend to release a statement later in the day to address the continued escalation of the conflict in the Eastern European region.

“We reassured President Zelenskiy that we are undeterred and steadfast in our commitment to providing the support Ukraine needs to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” G7 said in a draft statement obtained by Bloomberg. “We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support and stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

Despite fears of further escalation, both the United States and Russia appear to be poised to reopen diplomatic channels to put an end to the war.

Speaking to CNN on Tuesday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that U.S. Intelligence has not seen any evidence that Putin intends to use nuclear weapons “at any level,” adding that the U.S. has “seen nothing that would give us reason to change our own strategic deterrent posture when it comes to protecting our interests over in Europe.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says that the Kremlin is ready to consider “any proposals to end the conflict in Ukraine,” including a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden.

“We are ready to listen to any proposals but we can’t say in advance that a specific process will definitely yield results,” he said on Russian state TV. “We need to know exactly what’s on the table.”

His remarks were echoed by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, who said that China is “concerned about the development of the current situation and call on relevant parties to resolve their differences through dialog and consultation.”