U.S. municipalities consider reparations programs using COVID-19 relief funds

As the U.S. grapples with the ongoing issue of racial inequality, a growing number of municipalities are considering the reparations program for black residents, with some looking to use COVID-19 relief funds to pay for them.

The idea has sparked heated debates, with critics arguing that using funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) for social justice initiatives is a misuse of taxpayer dollars, while proponents argue that it's a way to address disparities in areas like housing and wealth.

According to FOX Business, at least 10 cities, states, and counties are considering the reparations program, with two proposing to use ARP funds to pay for them.

One example is Providence, Rhode Island, which has already committed $10 million in pandemic relief to create the Providence Municipal Reparations Commission to address "racial equity." However, the commission stopped short of recommending cash payments to residents impacted by slavery, defining reparations as any measures that close present-day racial wealth and equity gaps.

Another example is Shelby County, Tennessee, which includes Memphis. Officials there are set to vote on whether to use $5 million in pandemic relief money to study the possibility of a longer-term reparations program.

Commissioner Edmund Ford Jr., who is co-sponsoring the proposal, defended using ARP funds for the program, stating that "the negative impacts of the pandemic include assistance to households and communities while promoting affordable housing, assistance to small businesses and nonprofits."

But not everyone is convinced that pandemic relief funds should be used for reparations. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told FOX Business that using pandemic spending on something that Congress did not approve is a misuse of taxpayer dollars, stating that "for localities to say that they're going to basically re-purpose the funds for this, for me, this is outrageous and should not occur."

Despite the controversy, the idea of reparations has gained momentum in recent years. The death of George Floyd and other instances of police brutality against black people has sparked nationwide protests and renewed calls for racial justice.

President Biden has also expressed support for studying reparations and establishing a commission to examine the issue.

As the debate continues, it remains to be seen whether more municipalities will pursue the reparations program, and whether COVID-19 relief funds will be used to pay for them.