U.S. public pension funds pour over $68 billion into China
According to a report from the bipartisan nonprofit Future Union, 56 out of the largest 74 American pension plans have invested in the Chinese market in the last three years.
American public pension funds have placed over $68 billion into China, which is considered the top adversary of the United States, since 2020.
This has raised concerns among financial experts who are highlighting the national security risks in a recent report obtained by the New York Post.
According to a report from the bipartisan nonprofit Future Union, 56 out of the largest 74 American pension plans have invested in the Chinese market in the last three years. This comes at a time when relations between Beijing and Washington have become increasingly tense.
“In the past 12 months, 24 investments alone have been made, which should be acknowledged as support for the technological advancement of China,” the report said.
“Our research indicates four of the largest US public pensions have invested in China in the last few months,” it added.
According to the latest report, US public pension funds collectively have a total of over $73.28 billion invested in Chinese stocks.
Some of the biggest funds involved in investing in Chinese companies include the New York State Common Retirement Fund with an investment exceeding $8.3 billion, and the New York State Teachers’ Retirement System, which has committed $3.1 billion.
Other prominent public pension funds that have made investments in China include:
- California Public Employees Retirement System, with holdings of $7.86 billion
- California State Teachers System, with investments totaling $5.55 billion
- Washington State Investment Board, which has committed $5.02 billion
- San Francisco Employees Retirement System, with a portfolio valued at $3.3 billion
- Pennsylvania Public School Employees Retirement System, which has allocated $3.2 billion, as indicated in the report
Notable entities leading this trend are the University of Michigan with investments amounting to $1.56 billion, Texas' public school fund with $1.97 billion, the University of Texas System with $1.6 billion, and the University of California Board of Regents with holdings of $1.55 billion.
“The threat posed by China to America’s national security is clear yet the managers of our retirees’ pensions and university endowments continue to feign ignorance and rue accountability, undermining America’s national interests,” Future Union executive director Andrew King stated “That must end now.”
- By Ezra Levant
