U.S. sees significant decline in abortion clinics: 137 shutdowns in two years

Over the last two years in the United States, 137 abortion clinics have either shut down or stopped their services, as reported by the Christian organization, Operation Rescue.

In 2022, 88 of these clinics ceased operations or closed, and an additional 49 did the same in the current year. Among the 49 clinics that closed or paused their operations this year, 51% were exclusively offering abortion pills, while the remaining 49% provided surgical abortions.

Currently, the United States has 670 abortion clinics, marking a 69 percent decrease from the 2,176 clinics operational in 1991, the National Pulse reports.

“The overturn of Roe v. Wade is undoubtedly saving lives. And the enduring efforts of faithful Americans on the pro-life side are paying off and having a winning effect,” commented Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue.

“While the pro-life community has much to celebrate, the pro-death crowd continues to find methods of killing as many human beings as possible. The prayers and work involved in exposing the evil behind the Abortion Cartel is more important than ever!” added Newman.

Recent reports as of late November indicate that one in four unborn children in the United States, who would have otherwise been aborted, are now being born, a direct consequence of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Furthermore, Operation Rescue recognizes fourteen states as “abortion-free,” including Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia.