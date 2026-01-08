U.S. withdraws from UN gender and climate bodies, citing national interest and sovereignty

The United States is formally pulling out of a long list of international organizations, treaties, and conventions tied to United Nations gender ideology and climate alarmism, with the White House saying the arrangements no longer serve American interests.

In a presidential memorandum released this week, Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal from international bodies and agreements deemed “contrary to the interests of the United States,” directing federal agencies to cut funding and participation “as soon as practicable.”

Today, President Trump announced the U.S. is leaving 66 anti-American, useless, or wasteful international organizations. Review of additional international organizations remains ongoing.



These withdrawals keep a key promise President Trump made to Americans - we will stop… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) January 8, 2026

The order covers 66 international entities, including 31 United Nations programs, many of which promote climate restrictions, gender ideology, and global governance frameworks that operate outside democratic accountability.

Among the targets:

UN Women, which has increasingly pushed gender ideology well beyond biological reality

UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the umbrella organization behind the Paris Agreement

Climate pressure groups like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, whose worst-case projections routinely justify higher taxes and lower living standards

The White House says the move restores U.S. sovereignty and ends taxpayer support for organizations that “impose ideological agendas, restrict economic growth, and undermine domestic decision-making.”

American taxpayers will no longer be forced to bankroll international bureaucrats who think energy poverty is a virtue and biology is optional. For years, UN climate bodies have pushed emissions caps, carbon taxes, and energy transition schemes that hit working families hardest, while UN gender agencies have aggressively promoted ideological definitions of sex and identity that conflict with domestic law, parental rights, and common sense.