UBC denies application for Conservative students' club over 'inclusivity' concerns

On Thursday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed the University of British Columbia's decision to deny an application for the creation of a Conservative students' club at its Okanagan campus.

In a shocking email shared by writer Jonathan Kay on X, the vice president of the student union explained that the reason for the denial of the application was essentially purely political.

The student union VP wrote that while some directors of the board supported the creation of the Conservative students' club, other directors had inclusivity concerns for black and LGBTQ+ students.

"Unfortunately, the board's decision stands, and there is no appeal process for club ratification at this time," the email reads.

The student union at @ubcokanagan (part of @UBC) denied an application for a student Conservative Party Club. And amazingly, the student union’s VP Internal flat out admitted that the decision was made on the basis of partisan political considerations pic.twitter.com/YPzHsrN0Rx — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) March 13, 2025

Tamara condemned the university for censoring differing points of view and not allowing conservatives to have a voice on their campuses.

"UBC actually has an equity and inclusion office, so I wonder what their response would be to this very exclusionary stance taken by the Okanagan campus," she said.

"But maybe I think they might just be nervous that a Conservative Party club may actually outnumber their pride resource centre, their sex positivity centre, and their lesbians for livable futures community combined," Tamara added.

Conservative Party of BC leader John Rustad also chimed in on the situation, criticizing the "radical leftist activism" in academia.

"This is the inevitable result of out of control radical leftist activism in BC’s academia. No woke, activist student council should be allowed to determine which political parties students can join or associate with," he wrote.