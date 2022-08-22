UC Berkeley housing co-op BANS white students from common areas

Google Maps and Berkeley subreddit

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A leaked photo of a set of rules for students living in the co-op building emerged on Reddit, where it is clearly stated that white individuals must not enter the common area.

Segregation can also be perceived through other rules, such as “Rule #2,” indicating that residents must “always announce guests [and] if they are white.”

The introductory paragraph mainly focuses on skin colour. Indeed, it outlines why, in this building, segregating white students from students of colour is tolerable.

“House members should always be respected by all guests. Make sure your guests understand our house values and uphold the theme of the house, as you are responsible for their behavior. Many POC moved here to avoid white violence and presence, so respect their decision of avoidance if you bring white guests.”

.@UCBerkeley off-campus student housing bans white guests from common areas to "avoid white violence" pic.twitter.com/l03i0KvgFB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 20, 2022

It is clearly written that “white people are not allowed in common spaces.”

Another house rule says that residents should “avoid bringing parents and family members that express bigotry.”