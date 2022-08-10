UC San Diego to host woke orientation month with racial segregation

E-transfer (Canada):

In a recent orientation month plan unveiled by the University of California San Diego, it was discovered that the school plans on segregating its white students through the activities offered.

The “Triton weeks of welcome” are set to occur from September 7–26. Between those dates, students will be offered the chance to participate in a wide range of activities. Except some activities will be reserved strictly for students belonging to certain ethnic groups.

During UC San Diego's “Triton weeks of welcome”, white students are barred from participating in more than four days worth of events, while a full week is dedicated to activities and discussions critical race theory.



For instance, from September 9–11, a family orientation will be available solely to “Black, Latinx, and Native American” students.

The week after, a “Black Surf Week” is set to take place.

According to a source online, a Black Surf Week is a program part of Black Like Water. Their website states the following when it comes to explaining the mission of the initiative:

“It is open to all UC San Diego undergraduate and graduate students interested in learning to surf, in exploring and discussing Black and African Diasporic relationships to land and water, and in building community.”

The organization’s website also includes what they call a land acknowledgment statement, where they write that “UC San Diego, [is] on the unceded traditional lands of the Kumeyaay people and [they] recognize its ongoing settlement and occupation.”

Therefore, in addition to holding a segregated orientation, the university is also pushing its woke, leftist ideology on students through multiple activities, notably the Black Surf Week.

This unsurprisingly provoked reactions in the academic society, and in the United States in general. A program officer for the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, told Campus Reform, “It is clear that the University of California, San Diego's orientation program is limited to certain races, which is segregation in its purest form.”