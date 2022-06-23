UCP Leadership Panel tonight! Hosted by the Free Alberta Strategy

The Free Alberta Strategy is a plan designed to move Alberta towards being a sovereign jurisdiction in Canada within the legal existing framework, which means it consists of practical steps that could be enacted today that would see Alberta free of the inordinate influence of Ottawa and rid of burdensome equalization payments. This is not a theoretical pipedream; this is a call to action that can be implemented immediately.

With the willingness of Alberta politicians to act on the measures suggested in the Free Alberta Strategy being a key sticking point to its success, and the outcome of the United Conservative Party leadership likely to serve as a the basis for any action moving forward on this front, The Free Alberta Strategy will be hosting a UCP Leadership Panel this evening.

With fair treatment and increased independence for Alberta likely to be topics at the forefront of this panel’s discussions, it is encouraging to see that most of the leadership hopefuls, including Brian Jean, Danielle Smith, Todd Loewen, Leela Aheer, Travis Toews, Rajan Sawhney and Rebecca Schulz are confirmed to be attending the event, which should signal that the next leader of the UCP will indeed be at least open to the idea putting Alberta first for a change.

I joined one of the authors of the Free Alberta Strategy, Derek From, to learn more about their plan and to chat about tonight’s UCP Leadership Panel.

