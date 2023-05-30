UCP Supporters React To Election Night Results
Attendees at the UCP election night event detail their anticipation and react to the final results.
Last night, May 29, 2023, the premier of Alberta was decided upon after election results were tallied. Though both lead candidates have experience as premier, Danielle Smith claimed victory over Rachel Notley in a close but expected win.
We spoke with attendees at the UCP election watch party early in the evening, to see how confident they would be in a win. Many expected the UCP to beat the NDP, but that didn’t stop their woes of a Notley victory, after all many Albertans are still living through the socio-economic damage caused by Notley during her time as premier.
After hours of finger-crossing anticipation, the room suddenly exploded with energy as the news broke that Danielle Smith and the UCP were victorious.
We followed up with attendees as the night concluded, with many gleeful to see Smith would maintain her position as premier. Many supporters saw this as a great achievement, whereas others now look to the future of the UCP.
