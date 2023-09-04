Ugly side of 'Yes' movement exposed as support for Voice plummets

Country Liberal Party Senator Jacinta Price has exposed an array of aggressive, sexually explicit and racist messages she's received in her opposition to the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum.

Sharing a handful of these messages via a social media platform, Price highlighted the toxicity surrounding the debate.

One ominous message warned:

"If I see u anywhere around Alice (Springs) I'm gonna punch the f*** out of u c***." Another set of vulgar and sexually explicit messages were sent by a man who even provided his full name and contact details.

Price, a leading critic of the Voice initiative, equated the messages to "bile."

Price asserts that the Voice to Parliament, intended to be a constitutionally recognised advisory body for Indigenous Australians, will foster division rather than unity.

She has long argued it will simply create "a brand-new, bloated, detail-less bureaucracy," without necessarily benefiting Indigenous communities. "Everything is in play," she warns, referencing the broad scope of the proposed amendment.

Price isn't the only one facing hostility. Warren Mundine, another No campaigner, has publicly shared his mental health struggles triggered by the divisive debate, criticising Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for contributing to societal division—claims strongly refuted by Albanese's office.

As the referendum looms, latest polls show support for the Voice falling dramatically, with a 53% No vote six weeks ahead of the scheduled vote.