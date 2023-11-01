U.K. announces AI safety agreement as Elon Musk warns of 'extinction'

Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP

The U.K. government is heralding a groundbreaking global agreement addressing the challenges posed by the most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Dubbed "frontier AI," these are yet-to-be-fully-understood AI evolutions considered highly sophisticated. Countries such as the U.S., China, and a few from Europe are signatories to the pact, unveiled at the U.K.-hosted AI Safety Summit.

Elon Musk, who was present at the summit, has previously hinted at the existential threat AI might pose to humanity. However, some participants have advocated for concentrating on current tangible AI challenges such as potential job displacement and AI bias, rather than speculative future threats.

King Charles weighed in with a video message, likening the significance of AI's development to electricity's discovery. He emphasized the collective and urgent approach needed for AI's challenges. Named The Bletchley Declaration, the agreement has garnered support from 28 countries recognizing the pressing need for a collaborative approach to AI's potential risks.

Rishi Sunak, the U.K. Prime Minister, praised the collaborative spirit of leading AI nations acknowledging the pressing nature of the issue. In a bid for collaboration, China's Vice Minister Wu Zhaohui called for shared knowledge and public access to AI technologies at the summit.

Post-summit, U.S. plans to initiate its AI Safety Institute were unveiled by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. Michelle Donelan, U.K. Technology Secretary, revealed that the upcoming summit will be virtual, hosted by the Republic of Korea, with France hosting the subsequent in-person meeting in a year.

Meanwhile, during Joe Rogan's most recent podcast on Tuesday, Musk voiced concerns about AI potentially being wielded by those believing in human extinction for the planet's well-being.