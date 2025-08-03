U.K. citizens protest migrant hotels for 'military-aged men'
Locals, often ordinary citizens, are protesting these centers, feeling betrayed by a government that prioritizes migrants over its own citizens.
Last week, Ezra Levant reported on protests outside an urban refugee camp in the U.K., where military-aged men—not traditional refugees—are housed in hotels.
These migrants arrived illegally by boat from France, often shredding documents, and are accused of bringing a "rape culture" into the U.K., leading to increased crime and sexual assaults, including an alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl.
Locals, often ordinary citizens, are protesting these centers, feeling betrayed by a government that prioritizes migrants over its own citizens, including homeless veterans and disabled individuals.
They criticize the police for protecting migrants and professional "anti-racism" protesters, who are bussed in from other cities.
Ezra observes that the term "racist" is losing its power to silence critics of immigration.
Protesters advocate for "re-migration" and deportations, believing the government is intentionally allowing this situation for political gain and suppressing free speech.
They argue that the U.K.'s high-trust society is being exploited and destroyed by unvetted migrants.
Ezra criticizes both Conservative and Labour parties for their complicity and expresses hope that Nigel Farage will take a stronger stance.
Ezra Levant
Rebel Commander
Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant Show. He is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.