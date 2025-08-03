U.K. citizens protest migrant hotels for 'military-aged men'

Last week, Ezra Levant reported on protests outside an urban refugee camp in the U.K., where military-aged men—not traditional refugees—are housed in hotels.

These migrants arrived illegally by boat from France, often shredding documents, and are accused of bringing a "rape culture" into the U.K., leading to increased crime and sexual assaults, including an alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl.

Locals, often ordinary citizens, are protesting these centers, feeling betrayed by a government that prioritizes migrants over its own citizens, including homeless veterans and disabled individuals.

They criticize the police for protecting migrants and professional "anti-racism" protesters, who are bussed in from other cities.

Ezra observes that the term "racist" is losing its power to silence critics of immigration.

Protesters advocate for "re-migration" and deportations, believing the government is intentionally allowing this situation for political gain and suppressing free speech.

They argue that the U.K.'s high-trust society is being exploited and destroyed by unvetted migrants.

Ezra criticizes both Conservative and Labour parties for their complicity and expresses hope that Nigel Farage will take a stronger stance.