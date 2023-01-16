Calls by Ukrainian activist over Russian extermination draw criticism and controversy

AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko

A Ukrainian activist, who has received praise from traditional media outlets, made a call for the extermination of all Russians. These genocidal statements were made by blogger Melania Podoliak in response to a missile hitting an apartment building in the city of Dnepr.

The building was hit after a Russian missile was shot down by a Ukrainian anti-air weapon, as stated by Aleksey Arestovich, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It’s absolutely fair for me to wish for all Russians and Russia to be wiped off the face of the Earth,” Podoliak wrote on social media.

“It’s not hate speech, it’s not horrible of me, it’s just FAIR,” she added.

Podoliak comments were flagged after she had been given a platform by numerous mainstream media outlets, appearing on NBC News as a “political activist” and by Fox News as a “media consultant.”

Critics have accused Podoliak of promoting ethnic cleansing, to which she responded with profanity on social media.

After some individuals claimed to know the address of Podoliak's residence, she responded by saying they were in for a "big fucking treat," and posted a picture of herself holding a shotgun.