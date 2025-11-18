UN Climate Summit blocks Rebel News — again

The United Nations climate conference in Belém, Brazil, is underway — and, in true UN fashion, it took all of ten minutes for the hypocrisy to hit us in the face.

For the first time in nine years, Rebel News was officially accredited to enter the conference grounds. We got the approval emails. We got our work visas. We flew half way around the world. We went to pick up our badges. Then the bureaucrats did what UN bureaucrats always do when a climate heretic gets too close: they found a problem.

Suddenly, our accreditation “didn’t allow” us inside the main venue — the pavilions, media rooms, and meeting halls packed with activists, diplomats, and 55,000 carbon-burning delegates who flew halfway around the world to lecture ordinary people about their energy use.

But somehow, we were welcome to attend the leaders’ summit that happened two weeks ago. Convenient.

This isn’t new. In 2016, the Canadian delegation meddled with our accreditation after we asked skeptical questions. The UN banned us for nine years, a ban that still hasn’t been lifted, no matter how many hoops we jump through.

Apparently, Article 19 of the UN’s own Declaration of Human Rights — the guarantee of free expression and free press — doesn’t apply to journalists who don’t think taxes can control the weather or who point out that cities like Belém have more immediate crises than “climate change,” such as raw sewage running through the Amazon rainforest.

We’re here because someone has to show the side of the UN climate change conference the regime media won’t: the private jets, the idling limos, and now the floating hotels bobbing in raw sewage.



FULL REPORT by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/zTI7FqYVmE — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 16, 2025

This year, the UN is rolling out something even more brazen: the Global Declaration for Information Integrity on Climate Change.

It’s a political document telling governments, NGOs, funders, academics, and media to:

crack down on so-called climate ‘misinformation’

combat ‘denialism’

target online speech they don’t like

steer funding only toward UN-approved narratives

Sound familiar? Canada already has anti-oil “greenwashing” laws that punish companies for talking about emissions reductions. The same mindset is now being globalized, with journalists like us clearly in their crosshairs.

This is the first time a UN climate conference has openly promoted a plan to police information. They want governments to label dissent as “denialism,” regulate speech, and silence reporters who dare challenge the orthodoxy. That's me.

And wouldn’t you know it — Belém is already enforcing this shiny new censorship regime before the ink is even dry.

The hypocrisy is on full display.

While they shut out skeptical journalists, the UN’s 55,000-delegate circus burns emissions equivalent to 9,000 Canadians heating their homes for a year.

Flights, private jets, idling limos, and an air-conditioned venue so cold you could hang meat all to scold the rest of us for our “carbon footprint.”

Meanwhile, the people of Belém struggle with sanitation, safety, and basic infrastructure — problems that the billions spent on climate summits never seem to fix.

We travelled thousands of kilometres, endured two red-eyes, the Brazilian heat, and a labyrinth of UN bureaucracy because telling the other side of the story matters. And no UN official, no Canadian diplomat, and no censorship declaration is going to shut us up.

We’ve done this independent journalism from the outside before. We’ll do it again.

This is the official gathering of the hypocrites — and we’re here to expose it.

Follow all our reporting and support real journalism at RebelUN.com.