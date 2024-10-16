Uncontrolled migration, minimal integration a 'toxic mix': Brendan O'Neill

Western nations are facing a shared problem: surging numbers of newcomers and little efforts to integrate these outsiders into the existing culture. This has led to a strange alliance between leftists and Islamists, who both strive to undo the foundations of Western society.

Author Brendan O'Neill discusses this issue in his new book, After the Pogrom. He joined Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show for a discussion about the challenges we face as a society as a result of this “unholy alliance.”

Focusing on how numerous European countries have faced migration crises and are now seeing more problems as a result, Brendan said the last seven or eight years have only made things worse.

This, he says, results in European countries getting the “worst of both worlds”:

They have got lots of social problems as a consequence of that, and it's not racist to talk about that, it's not racist to raise questions about that. But I think it's a two-fold situation: it's the worst of both worlds. For on the one hand, we're bringing in unprecedented numbers of migrants. On the other hand, these are societies that have absolutely lost faith in themselves and what they stand for and what they represent. There is a culture of self-loathing across European society. So, we're inviting migrants to come into our countries, but we are very stubbornly refusing to encourage them to integrate. And we have become anti-integration, because why would you want someone to integrate into societies that are institutionally racist or institutionally Islamophobic, which is what we are told all the time. So, I think it's that toxic mix of uncontrolled migration as a way of elites signalling their virtue by saying we're going to welcome in as many people as possible plus the failure of societies to pursue any form of integration at all, or to even attempt integration because they don't think our societies are worth integrating into.