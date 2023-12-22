UNICEF EXPOSED: Criticized for misleading public on fundraising information
After contacting UNICEF, it was confirmed that no program exists to support Israeli victims of the October 7 attack led by Hamas. The exclusive program is solely accessible to Gazans, allowing people worldwide to donate solely to them.
Following a tip, our journalists discovered a donation program on UNICEF's website titled, "Help for the GAZA and ISRAEL Crisis."
EXPOSED : Unicef is biased— leonskee (@leeonskee) December 21, 2023
This is a real time call made to Unicef offices of UK, USA and Australia
CALLER : I want to donate money to the children of Israel.
UNICEF : you can donate only to Gaza
CALLER : I want it to go specifically to the children of Israel
UNICEF : you can… pic.twitter.com/a2bekY5BWf
On their website, UNICEF features the Gaza donation program, intertwining it with the Israeli massacre story:
Following the deadly attacks on Israel on October 7th, UNICEF continues to call for the safe release of children being held hostage in Gaza so that they may be reunited with their families and loved ones.
UNICEF's fundraising practices appear to exploit tragic events, such as the barbaric attacks led by Hamas, to raise funds for one side of the conflict. This controversy raises significant questions about the transparency and fairness of UNICEF's approach to delivering aid.
