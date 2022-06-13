Rebel News Banner Ad - Banner Ad Australia - Rebel News

WATCH: Uninvited to Davos for the World Economic Forum

BEHIND THE VIRAL VIDEOS

Rukshan and I travelled across the globe in an election week to bring you the other side of the story from the World Economic Forum, where the most powerful people on the planet were setting the agenda.

In this vlog-style mini-documentary, we take you on the journey behind the viral videos you may have already seen.

For more reports from our time at the World Economic Forum in Davos, click here or go to WEFReports.com.

 

 

