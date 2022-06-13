WATCH: Uninvited to Davos for the World Economic Forum
BEHIND THE VIRAL VIDEOS
Rukshan and I travelled across the globe in an election week to bring you the other side of the story from the World Economic Forum, where the most powerful people on the planet were setting the agenda.
In this vlog-style mini-documentary, we take you on the journey behind the viral videos you may have already seen.
For more reports from our time at the World Economic Forum in Davos, click here or go to WEFReports.com.
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.