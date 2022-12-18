Union's call to randomly test kids and teachers for Covid labelled 'nuts'

A call for school students to be randomly tested for Covid-19 has been described as “nuts”.

The recommendation was made by the Australian Education Union to a parliamentary inquiry into long Covid.

A “regular asymptomatic testing program” for staff and students should be mandated in all public schools, the union said.

It also recommended that “mandated isolation from the school or other education setting is reintroduced for students or school staff who are infected with Covid”.

“Current government approaches to limiting Covid infection, repeat infection and long Covid demonstrates a lack of concern for the health and wellbeing of students, teachers and the broader school community.”

But former education minister Stuart Robert said the idea was “ridiculous”.