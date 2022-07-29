United Conservative Party leadership hopefuls clash and squabble at first official debate

E-transfer (Canada):

The first official United Conservative Party (UCP) leadership debate took place on Wednesday, July 27 in Medicine Hat, Alberta at a rather unique venue, the Halo Air Ambulance hangar.

This was a mandatory debate for the UCP leadership hopefuls, so all seven candidates who are still in the race were in attendance for the event, including, Todd Loewen, Danielle Smith, Rajan Sawhney, Rebecca Schulz, Leela Aheer, Travis Toews, and Brian Jean (listed in the order they appeared on the debate stage from left to right).

Jeff Davison, a former Calgary city councillor, mayoral candidate, and current CEO of the Prostate Cancer Centre, served as moderator for the evening.

You can watch our livestream of the debate with commentary from the Rebel Commander himself Ezra Levant and our Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid both tuning in from their respective studios and myself (Adam Soos) live on location from the debate by clicking here.

Following the debate, there was an extensive media scrum with access to all candidates that afforded us the opportunity to ask some tough questions and get the other side of the story from the candidates.

Make sure you are up-to-date with the latest independent coverage of the race for the leadership of the UCP by checking in regularly at www.UCPLeadership.com