University faces backlash over 'virtue signalling' Yes campaign amid Indigenous Voice debate

Sydney's University of New South Wales (UNSW) finds itself under scrutiny after displaying a bold 'UNSW says Yes' graphic on its social media and LinkedIn profiles.

While designed by Wiradjuri artist Lua Pellegrini, the campaign has faced staunch opposition from UNSW Economics Professor Gigi Foster.

Foster argues that publicly-funded institutions should abstain from political activism, expressing concerns that such advocacy could compromise the university's reputation as an open and critical space for diverse perspectives.

UNSW, however, defended its stance, asserting that the campaign aligns with their values of inclusion and respect, echoing the principles outlined in the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

Foster's concerns extend to the potential impact on UNSW's academic environment, fearing that the university's stance might inadvertently discourage open discourse by implicitly endorsing specific beliefs.

Foster's critique resonates with wider public sentiment among those who believe that the university's Yes campaign might compromise UNSW's reputation as a neutral space for diverse perspectives.

The controversy deepened as skeptics challenged the university's claim of inclusivity, pointing out that not all Indigenous individuals uniformly support the Yes vote.

This diversity of opinion within the Indigenous community highlights the complexity of the issue, making UNSW's unequivocal support appear one-sided and dismissive of dissenting voices.

The debate intensifies as some stakeholders, including alumni and potential job applicants, express reservations about UNSW's advocacy becoming a criterion for acceptance within the institution.

As the Indigenous Voice referendum draws closer, UNSW finds itself navigating the delicate balance between championing social justice causes and upholding its core academic principles, with dissenting voices within its own ranks.