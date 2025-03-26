University of Regina student leaders caught disrupting women’s meeting, then deny involvement

Despite public denials, video evidence appears to have revealed that the newly-elected executives of the University of Regina Students' Union (URSU) were involved in the disruption of the Women's Centre Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 14.

URSU released an official statement on March 24 claiming it had “no involvement” in the AGM incident and called accusations “misleading and unfounded.” But footage posted to social media tells a different story.

The video, first reported by Just Bins—a Saskatchewan-based garbage company and part-time news aggregator—shows URSU President Hamza Rehan and Vice-President Razan Raza actively organizing attendees, arguing with campus security, and starting chants that ultimately forced the meeting to shut down. Both were elected to their positions just eight days later, on March 22.

URSU put out a statement on March 24 that they had no involvement in the disruption at the Women’s Centre AGM on March 14th. However video shows Hazma Rehan and Razan Raza talking about organizing voters, arguing with security, and starting a chant at the AGM. On March 22, Rehan… pic.twitter.com/gNCpv9XeHc — Just Bins (@JustBins) March 25, 2025

URSU’s statement insists the union only became involved after the fact, when students came forward with complaints of harassment. But the timeline and video appear to directly contradict that claim.

Adding fuel to the fire, the URSU Board of Directors hastily scheduled a public meeting on March 25 “in light of recent concerns with URSU and its governance”—but gave only 90 minutes’ notice. The meeting agenda made no reference to the AGM disruption or the allegations against the new executive team.

The URSU board invited the public to a meeting it called “In light of recent concerns with URSU and its governance” with just 1.5 hours notice. pic.twitter.com/Y0EQWvgFwv — Just Bins (@JustBins) March 25, 2025

URSU further tried to downplay the controversy by arguing that all University of Regina students are automatically URSU members, calling it inaccurate to refer to those involved in the AGM protest as “outsiders.”

The people now running the student union appear to have participated in derailing the democratic process of another student organization—then denied it.